US warship
© Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge/U.S. Navy via AP
Spain has vetoed the European participation in the US operation to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea, the El Confidencial newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, Madrid initially wanted the entire community to participate in the mission. During an emergency meeting on December 20, the EU's Political and Security Committee unanimously approved the community's participation in the initiative by expanding Operation Atalanta.

However, according to the newspaper, on December 21 Madrid changed its position and vetoed the decision at the meeting of the working group of EU advisers on international relations. European diplomatic sources told the newspaper that the Spanish government's "change of position" had not been explained to its partners.

On December 20, EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said that EU member states had decided to participate in the US Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels (Houthis) declared that they would attack Israeli territory and would not allow any ships affiliated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was stopped. In response, US authorities announced their intention to launch Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea to ensure freedom of navigation and the safety of vessels.