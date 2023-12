Several incidents were reported in the Red Sea today by Reuters, with two Liberian-flagged ships reported to have been struck.The Associated Press reportedquoting a US official.Moreover,In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that, adding that a direct hit was confirmed after the Maersk Gibraltar's crew refused to respond to warning calls from the Yemeni Naval Forces.According to the statement,The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported that it "received a report of an entity declaring itself to be the Yemeni Navy, ordering a vessel to alter course to Yemen.", according to the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree.On Wednesday, Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Abdul-Malik al-Ajri stressed that there is no way to restore calm in the Red Sea without a ceasefire in Gaza."There is no way of preventing the escalation except by moving towards a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," al-Ajri said in a post on X.The top Yemeni official made it clear that peace in the Red Sea was "linked to restoring calm in the Gaza Strip," clearly talking about a ceasefire as the Israeli occupation continues to escalate against the Strip's civilian population.He also stressed that even if all the naval fleets on Earth gathered in the Red Sea, they "would not bring security to Israel or Israeli ships, not to any ships heading to [Israel]."