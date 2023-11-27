Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday's strikes could aggravate tensions in the region, already inflamed by the Gaza war.
"We strongly condemn Israel's latest provocative attack on an important Syrian civilian infrastructure facility," Zakharova said in a statement.
"We are convinced that such a vicious practice is fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, especially in the context of a sharp aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the resulting increase in regional tension."
Russia intervened in Syria's civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar al-Assad, and also has ties to Israel's other enemies in the region including Iran and Hamas.
Relations between Russia and Israel have deteriorated since the start of the Gaza war as Moscow has repeatedly highlighted the suffering of Palestinian civilians under siege by Israel, as well as hosting a delegation of senior Hamas officials.
Comment: Actually, relations deteriorated after Israel allowed arms it was hosting to be shipped to the Kiev-junta to attack Russia, and after it welcomed representatives from Ukraine's Nazi Azov battalion to meet with officials in Tel Aviv.
The Syrian army and a pro-government newspaper said Sunday's Israeli air strikes put Damascus airport out of service and forced incoming flights to be diverted elsewhere.
Comment: What 'cease fire'? Although, to be fair to the pathocrats in Israel, they never did say they would desist with their war crimes elsewhere, and Israel never has properly observed any ceasefire it has agreed to, and for a few years now they attacked Syria with impunity. And, since Israel's escalation of their genocide in Gaza, they're now regularly attacking Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine - and sometimes launching airstrikes on each country in the same day. Moreover, this is just part and parcel of the Western-backed campaign to destabilise the Middle East.
However, whilst just a year or so ago these attacks mostly when unnoticed by the general public, with Israel's crimes against humanity galvanising an ever increasing number of people on the planet, and with Israel coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism from international bodies, and even the mainstream media, Russia's condemnation of their airstrikes in Syria may, now, receive the attention that it deserves, as well as highlighting just which nations are on the right side of history.
The time is coming where attacks like these may also provide the multipolar alliance with the exposure it needs to ultimately hold Israel to account: