"France destabilizes... the South Caucasus by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists. By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region."

"Those who incited Armenia for years and collected profit from the pain, troubles and conflicts of all the people living in this region actually inflicted the greatest damage on the Armenians."

The ex-colonial power is up to no good in the South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev has claimed...France is stuck in its colonial ways and is intent on causing instability in regions that it never previously ruled,claimed on Tuesday.Speaking at an international conference on decolonization hosted by Baku, Aliyev unleashed a barrage of condemnation at Paris, including over its military contact with Azerbaijani regional rival Armenia following the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict earlier this year.the Azerbaijani leader alleged.Aliyev said:France announced in late October that it wasas it ramps up defense cooperation with the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This month,The prime minister has accused Moscow of failing to defend his country during border clashes with Azerbaijan last year. Russia and other members of the CTSO instead pushed for de-escalation and sent officials to monitor the ceasefire.The Pashinyan government suffered a blow in September when Azerbaijani troops seized full control of Nagorno-Karabakh. The territory had initially broken away from Baku amid the dissolution of the USSR, as its predominantly ethnic-Armenian population sought independence.The operation in September completed what had begun during the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war. At the time, the Russian-mediated truce struck by Pashinyan and Aliyev led to Yerevan formally acknowledging Baku's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.Türkiye, a NATO member and Azerbaijani ally, expressed skepticism about the intentions of outside players on Monday.Without naming specific countries,remarked:He suggested that