Watch the moment a Panama-flagged vessel was split into two off the coast of Eregli, Zonguldak, as strong winds hit northwestern Turkey on Sunday, 19 November.The ship's entire crew have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.Emergency services including the coastguard and a fire crew were dispatched to the scene to rescue all 13 foreign nationals onboard the vessel.The dry cargo ship drifted ashore and crashed into the port's concrete walls and damaged the coastal amphitheatre.