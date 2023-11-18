Puppet Masters
Why ridiculous official propaganda still works
Sat, 18 Nov 2023 17:18 UTC
If you've been following the news — which I suspect you have — you're familiar with the ridiculous official propaganda that the State of Israel has been brazenly pumping out, which at this point has gotten so blatantly ridiculous that even the BBC has been forced to debunk it.
So I trust you can switch those references yourself. If you need a little inspiration, you can watch this Mehdi Hasan interview with Mark Regev, a senior advisor to Benjamin Netanyahu, which could hardly be more brazenly ridiculous, especially the part where Regev denies that the IDF has killed any Palestinian children, and implies that Hamas has killed them all.
Of course, if you're one of the scores of people who have furiously unsubscribed from my Substack because I've suddenly morphed from the anti-Covidian freedom-fighting satirist that you knew and loved into an anti-Semitic Hamas-loving commie with a big portrait of Osama bin Laden in my office (but you're still secretly reading my columns, despite your furious unsubscription), you probably want to give that interview a miss.
OK, without further ado, here's that old column.
Why Ridiculous Official Propaganda Still Works January 13 2017
Reader Comments
So is it stupid to be indoctrinated or are the indoctrinated stupid from the get-go?
I suspect the indoctrination techniques are subtle, manifold, and long-time in place to the point that an individual otherwise very capable gets taken advantage of and subsumed along with neighbors likewise. Given this supposition, I wonder whether those "indoctrinated" can "shake out of it" with both better information accurate and hopefully remedy for the bioweapon. I think the answer to this is yes.
Before there was an Israel, the Jews took over upwards of 700 Palestinian villages and razed over 500 of them. They committed dozens of massacres that killed over an estimated 15,000 Palestinians.
They also bombed The King David Hotel, which was civilian infrastructure after the British Crown announced Operation Agatha, which was intended to disarm the Jews because they had been committing so many atrocities upon the Palestinians.
As for Biblical claim to the land, as celebrated by them themselves and written in their history, the Torah AND the Old Testament, the Jews massacred the native population which were named the Midianites. The Midianites had invited the Jews to live with them after the Exodus.
The Jews in their repayment of kindness raised an army of 12,000 (1000 from each of the 12 tribes) and set upon the Midianites in the middle of the night and massacred them ALL except for the virgin little girls which they were allowed to keep as concubines. They then split up the spoils of war and the land. This is how the Jews came to "own" the land they inhabit in the first place, through a slaughter of civilians, and theft of their victims' land and riches.
I tire so of anyone making excuses for Jewish hardline extremism and historical (recent and biblical) slaughtering of whomever they please because they claim to have been commanded by GOD himself to commit such atrocities.
I could be wrong, but if a person were to savagely murder their neighbors and take over their home, property, and bank accounts the law would not accept "GOD commanded me to do it" as a legitimate defense unless it were part of an insanity plea deal.
So either the Nationalist hardline Zionist Israelis are legally insane by definition or a terrorist state built upon multiple eras of terrorism.
Hamas is just fighting back against the terrorists whom stole their identity, vitality, and future.
No matter WHAT atrocities Hamas is accused of, rest assured the Jews as a whole are guilty of much much worse.
Thank God the experimental injection takes care of that ...