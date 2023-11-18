Earth Changes
Tropical disturbance hits west Caribbean, causing floods in Jamaica and Haiti
ABC News
Fri, 17 Nov 2023 12:58 UTC
Some 14,000 customers lost power in Jamaica after heavy rains downed trees, severed power lines and caused landslides, according to Jamaica Public Service Co. At least 24 people were rescued from floodwaters in the island's southeastern region, the Jamaican Defense Force said.
Heavy rains also hit Haiti, where the Civil Protection Agency told The Associated Press late Friday that two people had died after being swept away by floods in the country's western Grand'Anse region.
Forecasters had said earlier in the day that the disturbance had a chance to become a tropical cyclone, but by Friday night they said that was considered unlikely and it dissipated a few hours later near Cuba's eastern end.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that heavy rains still posed a threat of flash floods and mudslides over the weekend in southeastern Cuba and the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Source: AP
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Tropical disturbance hits west Caribbean, causing floods in Jamaica and Haiti
- Roads in Dubai, United Arab Emirates flooded after heavy rainfall, thunderstorm
- UK suffering highest gonorrhea cases since records began 100 years ago, NHS dept pushes for vaccine program
- Russia set for $75 billion surplus - Bloomberg
- Whistleblower David McBride pleads guilty after court rules to withhold evidence over 'security' risk
- Norway prepares bill to recognize Palestine as independent state
- Israel borrows $6 billion to help pay for its ethnic cleansing in Gaza - backed mostly by US & Europe
- IDF's next steps in Gaza: Hostage deal or southern offensive? - analysis
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Hey Nikki Haley, hands off our anonymous online speech
- Why Osama bin Laden's 'Letter to America' went viral on TikTok
- Is the Olena Zelenska Foundation covering for sex trafficking?
- Contraceptives may slow brain development and increase risk-taking behavior in teens, study suggests
- German spies issue warning over Russian pranksters
- Zelensky fears a new 'Maidan' - Bloomberg
- Archaeologists unearthed a pot of copper coins in first major discovery at Mohenjo Daro in Pakistan, in 93 years
- Bittersweet: Study Exposes Hidden Dangers of Heavy Metals in Chocolate
- UN warns Gaza faces imminent threat of starvation, thirst, and disease outbreaks due to Israel's blockade
- Extra early snow Europe, Maine historically cold, San Bernadino dreads another snowpocalypse and where are the sunspots? A roundup
- Polish company caught supplying Ukraine with munitions made in Switzerland, in contravention of its neutrality rules
- Hey Nikki Haley, hands off our anonymous online speech
- Zelensky fears a new 'Maidan' - Bloomberg
- Outrage ensues after special counsel says 'no charges likely' in Biden classified document scandal
- Trump blasts 'politically biased' judge Arthur Engoron and NYC clerk after gag order is lifted
- Biden admin justifies Israel's assault on Gaza hospitals with recycled Israeli 'intelligence'
- Iran tells Hamas it won't enter a war with Israel
- Zelensky comments on 'frozen conflict' prospects
- Russia and China tighten grip on Iraqi oil crescent
- Pentagon fails sixth audit, with number of passing grades stagnant
- Lapid calls to oust Netanyahu as prime minister, replace him from within Likud
- What has Israel 'found' in Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital?
- Ukraine war a 'good investment' for US - Trump rival
- Supreme Court denies DeSantis in legal battle over drag queen ban
- Russian authorities want to outlaw 'LGBT'
- Leaving Blobtopia
- The empire sails into a hurricane of consequences in the Middle East
- Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee, co-defendant with Trump, refuses to accept plea deal in bogus Fulton County DA Fani Willis' case
- Top UK SAS general hid evidence his troops were executing handcuffed civilians in Afghanistan
- US-based NGO confirms running Russian opposition troll farm
- VP Biden followed advice Hunter sent to his 'Champ4' burner email
- Russia set for $75 billion surplus - Bloomberg
- Whistleblower David McBride pleads guilty after court rules to withhold evidence over 'security' risk
- Norway prepares bill to recognize Palestine as independent state
- Israel borrows $6 billion to help pay for its ethnic cleansing in Gaza - backed mostly by US & Europe
- IDF's next steps in Gaza: Hostage deal or southern offensive? - analysis
- Why Osama bin Laden's 'Letter to America' went viral on TikTok
- Is the Olena Zelenska Foundation covering for sex trafficking?
- German spies issue warning over Russian pranksters
- UN warns Gaza faces imminent threat of starvation, thirst, and disease outbreaks due to Israel's blockade
- Polish company caught supplying Ukraine with munitions made in Switzerland, in contravention of its neutrality rules
- Social media giants can't dodge all claims that they profit by getting kids hooked
- Florida bill would ban lab-grown meat to protect cattle, farming industries
- Short-staffed NYPD will freeze hiring of new cops as part of 'painful' budget cuts to fund migrant crisis
- Musk under fire after endorsing 'anti-Semitic' post
- Irony alert: The US military is now begging discharged unvaccinated soldiers to rejoin
- Australia passes laws to handle migrant convicts who can't be held indefinitely or deported
- Dr. Malone: Plasmid DNA contamination in Covid-19 vaccines is 'clear breach of informed consent' by FDA
- Why we are sleepwalking into tyranny
- LexisNexis contract with US Customs and Border Protection is 'mass surveillance in hyperdrive'
- As the UK's only headteacher to question vaccinating and masking children I was investigated by counter-terrorism agencies
- Archaeologists unearthed a pot of copper coins in first major discovery at Mohenjo Daro in Pakistan, in 93 years
- Traces of cannabis found in bones of 17th-century Italians suggest widespread use of plant
- Satellite images bring Serbia's hidden Bronze Age megastructures to light
- The Bible and Archaeology
- Scandinavia's oldest ship burial 'rewrites history'
- Mummified baboons point to the potential location of the fabled land of Punt
- Wyoming couple finds forest of gigantic 60 million-year-old petrified trees
- Archaeological skull fragments from Crimea reveal early modern humans came from the East
- Neil Oliver: 'Remember'
- Moroccan archaeologists unearth new ruins at Chellah, a tourism-friendly ancient port near Rabat
- Gunung Padang: Giant pyramid buried in Indonesia could be oldest in the world, initial construction began 27,000 years ago
- Sacrificial pits filled with 120 horse skeletons found in Bronze Age city in China
- Hundreds of lost Roman forts revealed by spy satellite imagery, challenging history's view on ancient frontiers
- The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its 'wonder culture weapon' to fight the USSR
- A 3,400-year-old pyramid from the Scythian-Saka period found in Kazakhstan
- Nutrient-rich seaweed was staple of European diet for thousands of years, study of dental plaque reveals
- Rare 2,100-year-old gold coin bears name of obscure ruler from pre-Roman Britain
- Archaeologists discover 7,000-year-old tiger shark-tooth knives in Indonesia
- Ancient rock carvings revealed by receding Amazon river waters re-emerge amid drought
- Climate change impacted human population numbers in the Neolithic and Bronze Age, study suggests
- Intelligent design proponent Dembski has won the argument with his critics
- China's latest venture could be key to human activity on Mars
- Comets that 'bounce' from planet to planet could spread life across the universe
- Asteroid with cometary tail quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ puzzles scientists
- Using dust to bust crime scene DNA forensics
- Finding Argoland: How a lost continent resurfaced
- An amateur astronomer discovered one-of-a-kind supernova remnant in Cassiopeia
- New study reveals evidence of recurring ancient supereruption
- The Oort Cloud might be more active than we thought
- Scientists uncover aurora-like radio emission above a sunspot
- NASA spacecraft discovers asteroid sporting tiny moon
- New report demolishes the claimed '99% consensus' on climate change
- Astronomers use Webb data to measure rapid increase in oxygen in the early universe
- New cars will soon have technology to prevent drunk driving
- Comet Research Group debuts new journal with blockbuster papers on the Younger Dryas Impact
- A man with Parkinson's, unable to walk without falling is mobile again after experimental spine implant
- Volcanic 'devil comet' racing toward Earth resprouts its horns after erupting again
- Brain implant may enable communication from thoughts alone
- Scientists discover record-breaking 13.2 billion-year-old 'behemoth' black hole
- Research finds starfish are 'all head and no butt'
- Tropical disturbance hits west Caribbean, causing floods in Jamaica and Haiti
- Roads in Dubai, United Arab Emirates flooded after heavy rainfall, thunderstorm
- Extra early snow Europe, Maine historically cold, San Bernadino dreads another snowpocalypse and where are the sunspots? A roundup
- This week in volcano news: Iceland volcano update, Dukono & Etna erupt
- "Out of control" wildfires are ravaging Brazil's wildlife-rich Pantanal wetlands
- Washington volcano Mount St. Helens is 'recharging', 50 small earthquakes recorded in 1 week
- Rare waterspout appears in Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan
- 79-year-old woman killed in dog attack in Houston, Texas
- 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey
- Flood-like situation due to heavy rain in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Dead fin whale washes up on beach in Cornwall, UK
- Kenya - 46 dead and 58,000 displaced as floods worsen
- Woman struck dead by lightning in Cartagena, Colombia
- Extremely rare 'bright night' airglow phenomenon appears over Colorado
- While media obsess about some warmth, globe seeing plenty of unusual cold events
- West Antarctica temperature FALLS 2°C in 20 years
- Woman killed in dog attack in Birmingham, Alabama
- Severe hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction in Johannesburg, South Africa
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits southern Indian Ocean
- Eruption fears as Iceland's Grindavik residents given five minutes to go home amid earthquakes
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireballs over Brazil on November 14, Peru on Nov. 12 and Japan on Nov. 13 and 15
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 11
- Meteor fireball over England on November 5
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on November 2
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of the city of Jóia, Brazil on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and nearby states on October 26
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on October 23
- Meteor fireball over New York and surrounding region on October 23
- Meteor fireball over California on October 18
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on October 13
- Explosive meteor streaked across the sky of 3 states in the northeast region of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on October 1
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on September 26
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and the Netherlands on September 24
- UK suffering highest gonorrhea cases since records began 100 years ago, NHS dept pushes for vaccine program
- Contraceptives may slow brain development and increase risk-taking behavior in teens, study suggests
- Bittersweet: Study Exposes Hidden Dangers of Heavy Metals in Chocolate
- Don't mention the V word: 'Spike in strokes, cardiac arrest among young since Covid', says study in India
- Next Pandemic Propaganda: The "Big One," Nipah, Ebola and Marburg, SARS1, Machupo, "Vampire Virus", Disease X
- Best of the Web: How to Make COVID Vaccines Appear to be "Safe for Pregnancy"
- Experts raise public health fears about microwave syndrome from 5G masts
- Bangladesh battles deadliest dengue outbreak since records began 20 years ago
- A closer look at deaths in Australia in 2021: What were people dying of?
- Alzheimer's Linked to COVID-19 and Other Common Viral Infections
- Tai chi might help seniors counter mild cognitive decline
- Bayer ordered to pay $332 mln in Roundup cancer trial
- Bill Gates pushes digital ID for newborns in Kenya as critics warn of surveillance risk
- COVID-19, flu vaccines taken together linked to stroke risk
- How the COVID vaccine could harm your gut, leading to brain fog and autoimmune disease
- Children who get Covid shot are infectious for same amount of time as non-vaccinated, study finds
- 8-year-old Israeli 'poster child' for COVID vaccines dies of sudden cardiac arrest
- Winter death toll worst in 30 years, reports the BBC. What, worse than in the 'pandemic'?
- What's behind the 26% rise in heart failure deaths, 22% rise in cirrhosis deaths and 19% rise in diabetes deaths?
- Chinese scientists discover EIGHT never-before-seen viruses
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Best of the Web: To err Is human... but not for me
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- Religious liberty in the United States: An inalienable right
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Why do UFO sightings keep happening near nuclear sites?
- UK: Woman spots two 'UFOs' in Stockport including one resembling the US Navy's white 'tic tac'
- Are aliens real? We asked the Pentagon's outgoing UFO chief
- Mexican Congress hears evidence of 'non-human beings' during UFO session
- 'Aliens,' or a foreign power? Pentagon UFO chief says someone is in our backyard
- Air Force officer breaks silence on 'red, glowing UFO the size of a football field' hovering at low altitude over California space launch base
- UFOs and aliens are (probably) not what you think: An interview with Diana Walsh Pasulka
- Confirmed: Pentagon UFO boss to step down next month
- The surprising psychology of UFO reporting
- Critical concerns arise over US govt's UFO office amid uncertainty surrounding its director's future
- Pentagon unveils UFO reporting portal for service members, government workers
- Tom DeLonge wonders if civilizations went extinct for disobeying aliens
- Pentagon UFO chief Dr Sean Kirkpatrick will be replaced by end of the year as whistleblowers accuse him of lying to the public and ignoring witnesses
- Did you work on a secret government UFO program? The Pentagon is ready to believe you
- US Nuclear Regulatory Commission confirms that it takes UFO threats 'seriously' and coordinates with federal partners
- Pentagon's UFO office prepares to release more information on February shootdowns following its latest report
- The hacker who breached NASA to prove that UFOs exist
- Uncovering the secret of Skinwalker Ranch
- 'Technology surprise': Are China, Russia ahead of us in UFO retrieval, research?
- Goldie Hawn reveals alien encounter: 'They touched my face'
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
- Journalists anxiously wait for memo from Biden Administration with today's instructions
Quote of the Day
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
- Manly P. Hall
Recent Comments
gonorrhoea is a bacteria so, of course vaccination would be pointless.
Green Screen Zelensky the Cocaine Dwarf prays there’s a continuous stalemate so he can stay in power but why would Russia stop short of its goals...
I swear that judge looks like the love child of Andy Warhol and Woody Allen, if they fed that child to a pedophile.
Trump will not go to jail, will not be significantly charged, because Washington does not want to give up immunity for presidential...
Nimarata Nikki Randhawa Haley can go kick rocks with her Axis of Evil bullshit.