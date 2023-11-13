could provide "insight and influence on Lebanese decision-making

US Embassy in Beirut new regional intelligence headquarters: Report

the new $1bn mega-complex

The UK's elite forces are in LebanonIn preparation for potential "rescue missions" to retrieve British Hamas-held captives from the Gaza Strip, elite UK forces have been conducting training in Lebanon, according to a report published by the Daily Mail."Hundreds of elite UK troops are training in Lebanon to rescue Britons trapped in the Middle East warzone," the report noted adding that the operations "could include saving Britons trapped in Gaza.", of a non-combatant extraction operation. We are posturing ourselves for that," said the UK Chief of General Staff, Patrick Sanders, who spoke to British MPs in the House of Commons defense committee on Tuesday.Sanders then added,Sanders remarked that theMoreover,A report published by Intelligence Online in May suggested thatAccording to the website,, preparing the site to be the new regional headquarters for US intelligence.It highlighted that due to its, drawn directly from Washington-based agencies."Intelligence Online added that "Washington intends to take advantage of its excellent intel-sharing partnership -- with the Lebanese Armed Forces' (LAF) military intelligence unit, B2.""US funding of the LAF - it received another $60m last December - comes with a guarantee of unlimited Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) access to its intelligence." the website mentioned.