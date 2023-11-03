© Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago



Israel does not have the right to cite self-defense as justification for its military operations in Gaza because it is an "occupying power," Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday."And today, seeing the horrific destruction in Gaza, many times greater than everything that they angrily criticize in other regional contexts - attacks on civilian targets, including hospitals, the deaths of thousands of children - they seem to have taken water into their mouths," the permanent representative said.Nebenzia also stressed that Russia nevertheless recognizes Israel's right to ensure its own security. He noted, however, that "it can fully be guaranteed only if there is a fair solution to the Palestinian problem," which should be based on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.The Russian government has officially condemned the October 7 Hamas attack, which left some 1,400 Israelis dead and prompted the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to launch retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza. However, Moscow has also accused Israel of indiscriminately killing Palestinian civilians and has called for an immediate ceasefire. More than 9,000 Palestinians are said to have been killed since October 7, according to the latest figures from Gaza health officials.