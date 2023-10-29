Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows has been given immunity in the January 6 probe and has spoken repeatedly to prosecutors, according to a bombshell report.Meadows reportedly told special counsel Jack Smith he repeatedly warned Trump after the 2020 election that claims of election fraud were 'baseless'.'Obviously we didn't win,' Meadows told investigators, according to the report.Meadows served as the final chief of staff for Trump at the White House.A lawyer for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in a failed bid to overturn his defeat.Since then Trump has continued to make the false claim his loss was the result of fraud.According to ABC News, Meadows has spoken with Smith's team at least three times this year.That included once in front of a federal grand jury.He is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.Trump has previously described Meadows as a 'special friend' and 'great chief of staff, as good as it gets.'In mid-December, six weeks after the election, he told Trump such evidence had not materialized, ABC News reported.