© ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images

In a speech in Parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accused Israel of committing "massacres" in Gaza and said Hamas was fighting for "liberation."President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey lashed out at Israel and defended Hamas during a televised address on Wednesday, taking positions likely to increase tensions between his government and those of other NATO members, including the United States.Mr. Erdogan also criticized Western countries for their strong backing of Israel and for branding Hamas, the armed Palestinian group that controls Gaza, as a terrorist organization.Mr. Erdogan's comments stand in stark contrast to the stances of Western countries, which have offered strong support for Israel since Hamas led an attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and took more than 220 others, both civilians and soldiers, back to Gaza as captives.Even before that attack, the United States, the European Union and other countries considered Hamas a terrorist organization.Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and has been massing its troops on the border of Gaza for a possible ground invasion. Its military says that it takes precautions to avoid killing civilians but that Hamas makes this more difficult by mixing its forces in with the civilian population.Turkey has had turbulent relations with Israel during Mr. Erdogan's two decades as its dominant politician, often tied to Mr. Erdogan's anger over the Israeli treatment of Palestinians.But recently, Mr. Erdogan made steps at rapprochement with the Jewish state.And last month, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr. Erdogan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for the first time; the two leaders agreed to visit each other's countries, Mr. Netanyahu's office said.But he accused Israel of attacking Gaza with a ferocity less like that of a state than that of an "organization,"Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it "wholeheartedly rejected" Mr. Ergodan's comments. "Hamas is a despicable terrorist organization worse than ISIS that brutally and intentionally murders babies, children, women and the elderly, takes civilians hostage and uses its own people as human shields," Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the ministry, said, adding that the Turkish leader's "inciting words will not change the horrors that the whole world has seen."Mr. Erdogan's departure from the position of most of the West on the conflict in Gaza comes against a backdrop of differences with his NATO allies on Russia.Mr. Erdogan accused the West of a double standard for not condemning Israel's killing of civilians in Gaza in the same way it has Russia's killing of civilians in Ukraine. Ben Hubbard is the Istanbul bureau chief. He has spent more than a dozen years in the Arab world, including Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Yemen. He is the author of "MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman." More about Ben Hubbard