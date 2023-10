© AP Photo/Andy Wong



General Li Shangfu is 2nd Chinese official to disappear from public eye this year.China announced that Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu is being replaced, state media reported Tuesday, as speculation swirls over the official's apparent disappearance from the public eye almost two months ago.Li is the second senior Chinese official to disappear this year, following former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was removed from office in July with no explanation offered.Along with dealing with what appear to be internal political issues, the ruling party is struggling to revive an economy that has been severely impacted by the draconian "zero-COVID" measures, an aging population, high unemployment among college graduates and a movement of many of its wealthiest and best educated to more liberal societies abroad.The State Department said that Li was involved in purchasing Su-35 combat aircraft and materials for S-400 surface-to-air missiles from a sanctioned Russian company.China has since cut off contacts with the U.S. military, mainly in protest over U.S. arm sales to Taiwan, but also strongly implying that Washington must lift the measures against Li, which Beijing refuses to publicly recognize.