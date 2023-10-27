© Thomas Coex, AFP/Archives



France is willing to go to great lengths to expel "dangerous" foreigners from the country, even if it means breaking some European laws, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.Speaking in an exclusive interview with Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) published on Sunday, Darmanin indicated that the country would remove these foreigners without waiting for a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on their cases, but based only on decisions made by the national judiciary."This is perfectly understandable, but a very political question arises for those in power: these people may perhaps return to their country of origin, but should we keep them in our country even if they could also cause death in our own country?""In my opinion,For instance, the minister has"I think that the French people ... find it common sense that someone who was sentenced to ten years in jail for terrorist activities can be deported because they are very dangerous," Darmanin said.The minister also noted that the authorities were ready to act without approval from the ECHR and face the consequences. If the move is deemed unlawful by the ECHR,, according to French media reports."We used to wait until we had the opinion [of the ECHR], even if that meant keeping extremely dangerous people on our soil. Now we don't wait. We expel and we wait to see what the court is going to say. The consequence of that is indeed a fine," Darmanin explained, without specifying the exact amount of the fine.Last week, the minister revealed the country, which claimed the life of Dominique Bernard - a 57-year old teacher who was fatally stabbed by 20-year-old Mohammed M. The suspect, apparently driven by Islamism ideology, is believed to be of Chechen origin, having immigrated to France from Russia at the age of five.