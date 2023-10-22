© Pyotr Kovalev/TASS



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree terminating the agreement between Russia and Finland on promoting cross-border cooperation. The document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information."To terminate the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Finnish Republic on promoting cross-border cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Finnish Republic, signed in Helsinki on April 13, 2012," the order says.The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the other party of the decision.