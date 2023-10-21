Iraqi resistance forces have reportedly waged a drone strike against an airbase housing the American troops in the Kurdistan region in the north of the Arab country.The attack took placein the Shaqlawa District of the Kurdistan region, using two unmanned aerial vehicles, Lebanon's al-Mayadeen news network reported on Friday.Sources belonging to Iraq's resistance outfits said the attack had targeted the outpost earlier in the day,for the attack.Also on Wednesday, Reuters cited an American official as saying thatEarlier this month, Iraq's anti-terror group Kata'ib Hezbollah threatened to target American bases in Iraq and the entire region if the United States intervened in the war that the Israeli regime started waging against the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip on October 7."Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to ... strike the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle," Hezbollah Brigades Secretary-General Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi said in a statement at the time.The, he added.Israel began the war after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying regime.The Israeli war has so far claimed more than 4,000 Palestinians.