Yellen
The federal budget deficit in 2023 was 23% higher than in the previous year, the Treasury Department, led by Secretary Janet Yellen, has reported.
The numbers: The federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2023 was $1.7 trillion, up $320 billion, or 23%, from a year ago, as the government's revenues and spending both fell. The fiscal year ended on Sept. 30.

Key details: Revenues fell 9%, or $457 billion, in 2023, the Treasury Department reported, while government outlays or spending dropped a more modest 2%, or $137 billion.

The Treasury said the sharp decrease in revenue was due to lower individual-income tax receipts as capital-gains realizations fell, and to rising interest rates that cut the amount of money the Federal Reserve deposited at the Treasury.

Spending to pay interest on the public debt rose 23% for the year, or $162 billion.

The gap for fiscal 2023 would have been wider had the Supreme Court not struck down President Joe Biden's student-loan-forgiveness program in June.

The deficit was the third-highest on record, after fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Big picture: The latest deficit figures arrive as the House of Representatives is paralyzed as it struggles to elect a new speaker, effectively putting Congress's fiscal and all other business on hold.

Biden has asked lawmakers to approve more than $100 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and other priorities, but the near-term outlook for action is bleak. A partial government shutdown will ensue if a budget is not enacted by Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday suggested that rapidly rising U.S. debt levels could become a problem going forward, saying at the Economic Club of New York: "The path we're on is unsustainable, and we'll have to get off that path sooner rather than later."