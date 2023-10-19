© Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu/Getty Images



Standing up for Ukraine but not Palestine makes the US and its allies look duplicitous, officials have told the outlet...the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing more than a dozen officials.Western nations have long framed the Ukraine conflict as an act of "unprovoked aggression" and blasted Moscow for the suffering of civilians.However, the same nations have appeared reluctant to condition their support for Israel on exercising restraint in the wake of the deadly incursion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, earlier this month. Israel has cut off essential supplies to the enclave and subjected it to intense bombardment.One senior G7 diplomat was quoted as saying:Meanwhile, an Arab official noted an apparent lack of consistency:White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was confronted over the issue on CNN.The official declined to say whether Washington was putting pressure on Israel to let supplies into Gaza.According to The Huffington Post, theThis week, a Russian-proposed draft resolution denouncing violence against civilians and urging a ceasefire was rejected by the UN Security Council. Another one submitted by Brazil was later vetoed by the US, after 12 members voted for it.Russia abstained on the second proposal, after its amendment to include a call for a truce was rejected.Moscow's envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, about the non-inclusion of the wording, said: