The launch of Moscow's military campaign in February of last year was not the starting point of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted. He told Chinese media that the underlying cause of the current hostilities dates back almost a decade."Therefore, the start of the special military operation was not the start of a war, but an attempt to end it," the Russian head of state argued.In addition, Putin pointed out that Moscow has always been ready to negotiate peace with Kiev as long as its "legitimate security interests" are respected. He added that Russia reached an agreement with Ukraine in Istanbul last year, but Kiev pulled out of it and has since effectively ruled out any such dialogue.President Putin also dismissed the idea of the Western 'rules-based order,' characterizing it as colonialism in disguise. He noted no one has ever seen those rules, with Washington apparently modifying them as it pleases, depending on the situation.