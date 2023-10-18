Flooding after heavy rains in eastern Ghana have forced nearly 26,000 people to leave their homes at the request of the authorities, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said Tuesday."What they need is water, food and medicine and we're working with the government to take care of that."No deaths had been reported.Mercy Tamakloe, a 35-year-old food vendor and mother of two, said she lost all her belongings."Everything is gone. I don't know how I'll be able to recover but at least I have life," she told AFP by telephone.Farmer David Fui Banini said the deluge destroyed his four-acre maize farm.He urged the government to "consider compensating us because this is no fault of ours.""So far everything is under control, and we have rescued more than 8,000 residents across the nine affected districts in the region," said Commodore E.A. Kwafo.President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a committee to coordinate ongoing rescue efforts.Agence France-Presse