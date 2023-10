© Andres Martinez Casares / Pool via AP



Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China will continue to stand on the side of international law, peace and justice, condemning all acts of violence against civilians in Israel's war with Hamas.The unprecedented militant raid on October 7 claimed over 1,400 lives in Israel and prompted it to declare war, with hundreds of Palestinians now dying daily from retaliatory strikes on Gaza."China condemns all acts that harm civilians and opposes any violation of international law," China's top diplomat said , as he met with the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, in Beijing on Friday.Beijing said that the top priority is to "stop the fighting as soon as possible" to "prevent it from spreading endlessly," and "make every effort to ensure the safety of civilians, open up a humanitarian rescue and assistance passage as quickly as possible."The international community, including the United Nations, should "play its due role in resolving" the crisis, while the sides of the conflict should "stay calm and exercise restraint, take an objective and just position, and work for de-escalation."The only answer to the decades-old standoff is a "two-state solution and an independent State of Palestine," Wang Yi insisted, expressing hope that this way "Palestine and Israel could coexist in peace and how the Arabs and Jews could live in harmony."