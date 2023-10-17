"I said literally on the first day way before they had a vaccine, I said don't worry about Covid, worry about the injection. I said that immediately because I could see it coming. The goal of this thing was to get people injected. The other goal was to steal a huge amount of assets, which they did quite successfully. The reality is you can't navigate this unless you can face what it is. It's not a mistake, and it's not betrayal. Somebody is trying to kill you, and your job is to figure out how to make sure they don't. You have to reorganize how you manage your time and how you manage your money where you have disaster capitalists coming at you and can make money from killing you."
The latest plan by these evil demons to separate you from your life and cash is something CAF calls "Pharma Food." CAF and company has done a deep dive on corporations putting "biotech on your plate." Spoiler alert — this has nothing to do with the benevolent job of feeding the masses, it's about using food to control the masses. CAF explains,
"I am always telling people to invest in their local fresh food not because you want to make money, you do it because you don't want to eat insects. You don't want to eat lab grown meat. "Pharma Food" is one of the most frightening reports we have ever written. We don't like to scare people, but you need to see how much money is going into creating the capacity to feed you things in a million years you would not want to eat. This is serious. They are trying to build complete control of the food system. This includes delivering you food out of a manufacturing plant and not out of a farm."CAF goes on to say
"If we can sustain ourselves with barter, the financial transaction control won't work. That is why food is so critical. You have to control food because if you control food, you can get financial transaction control. . . . If you look at the venture capital investments, it is absolutely illogical for them to spend this kind of money for a consumer product nobody wants."CAF says what could happen is the demonic powers might mandate you eat their factory made "Pharma Food." This is why CAF is pushing everybody to get serious about growing and procuring real food without corporations and Big Pharma getting between you and your table.
CAF also talks about the Fed, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, the razor accurate destruction in Maui and how to fight back and stay alive in a world where people are dreaming up ways to kill you for cash.
There is much more in the 1-hour and 3-minute interview.
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, for 9.23.23.
After the Interview:
