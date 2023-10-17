© Brandon Bell / Getty Images



Boris Johnson was asked if his attitude to Russian civilization has changed since the latest escalation in the conflict began.Boris Johnson remains an avowed Russophile despite his record of opposing the Russian government, the former British prime minister has told Ukrainian media.The politician was confronted about his love for Russian culture during an interview with the state news channel Rada TV last week. The host wanted to know whether his attitude to Russians changed "after all that has happened."Surprisingly, Johnson's positive stance on Russia went largely uncriticized by Ukrainian political commentators, known for their staunch opposition to anything with Russian ties. Aleksey Arestovich, a former aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, made this observation.Arestovich previously stated that Ukrainian public figures who call the Russian language "aggressive" have mental dysfunction. In another instance, he declared that Ukraine should seize the "Russian brand," which he claimed was "stolen" from Kiev by Moscow. Both remarks, which implied that Russian culture is a positive or desirable thing to embrace, triggered public outrage in Ukraine.The former aide speculated that, despite Johnson's vocal support for Kiev in its standoff with Russia, there might be repercussions for him down the road.