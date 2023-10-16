© unknown



"For years, the various governments led by Benjamin Netanyahu have adopted a policy that has divided the Gaza Strip and the West Bank between two different powers, bringing Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to his knees and favouring Hamas.



Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings."

The official version of the Hamas attack on Israel is preposterous. According to CNN, Hamas was able to train for a year and a half in six military camps inside the Gaza Strip. Rumors about this preparation had been circulating in Lebanon since May. It gave rise to a deadly battle between Palestinian factions in September in Saida.On 30 September, Egyptian Intelligence Minister Kamel Abbas personally called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn him. An Israeli private security company took over the Shabak in the ensuing days. The Mossad was also tipped off by the CIA on 5 October.In addition, as Manlio Dinucci points out,So the question is,According to the official version, the Hamas attack "caught Israel by surprise".How is it possible that the Gaza barrier was breached with bulldozers without anyone noticing?The 64-kilometre barrier surrounding Gaza is made of an underground wall equipped with sensors to prevent tunnelling, and a 6-metre high fence with sensors, radars, cameras and automatic weapons systems connected to a command, and is manned by soldiers.How is it possible that on that very day, a music festival was taking place involving thousands of young people, and located in the desert a few kilometres from Gaza, in an area already considered dangerous because it was within range of Hamas rockets, and moreover left without any security force?How is it possible when Hamas militants attacked over 20 Israeli population centres, killing (according to official figures) 1300 people, the Israeli special forces, considered among the best in the world, did not immediately intervene with helicopters and only intervened with police force?How is it possible that Mossadconsidered one of the most efficient Secret Services in the world, did not realize that Hamas was preparing its attack?All these facts outlinewhen the entire US intelligence and Defence System was(officially ignored or dismissed as "conspiracy")with the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq and subsequent wars.Something similar is happening today in Israel, whose entire Intelligence and Defence system was apparently "caught by surprise" by the Hamas attack.The strategic aim of the operation is, on the one hand, to "put an end" to the Palestinians (so far there have been over 1,500 dead, including 500 children, and over 7000 injured) and to take over their territories.over half of the entire population, from the northern half of Gaza.where the United States, Israel and the European powers are losing ground.