Israel accused Hamas of "actively preventing" civilians from leaving Gaza.The Israel Defense Forces have denied deliberately killing civilians trying to flee north Gaza in airstrikes, saying any information coming from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave should be treated with "extreme caution and suspicion" as it serves their "propaganda purposes."The spokesman demonstrated a video showing cars driving down Salah al-Din road, following an Israeli evacuation order, before an explosion hit one of the vehicles.However, the IDF spokesman insisted that "when the so-called Gaza Ministry of Health issues information about the amount of people killed, if they were armed or not, if they were women or children, obviously that information is authorized by Hamas... and serves its propaganda purposes.""Who would want to stop those same civilians - the same organization that did the roadblocks," he claimed. "Hamas has both issued warnings to their civilians not to evacuate and when people did not listen to those warnings of Hamas they have actually stopped civilians."On Thursday, Israel ordered the population of northern Gaza to move to the south in order to "save their lives," and distance themselves from the militants ahead of a ground offensive.The entire territory remains blockaded, with the crossing to Egypt closed since Tuesday due to Israeli airstrikes.Following Hamas' attack on Israel last weekend, which left some 1,300 Israelis dead, Israel has targeted Gaza with the most intense bombing campaign in decades, killing upwards of 2,200 Palestinians and injuring over 7,600, according to local health officials.