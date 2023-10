© Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The West is using a tried and tested catchphrase for the Israel-Palestine conflict...Since Hamas' surprise attack on the Israeli people on Saturday, the world has been painfully divided. While there is no question that terrorism and deaths of innocent civilians are never an acceptable means of attaining political goals,The majority of the Global South (minus India) see thatThis is reminiscent of a relevant quote by Noam Chomsky in which he noted that it was Israel's policies, beginning in the 1970s, ofOn the other hand,even going as far as to revive an overused slogan: "unprovoked," as in, the supposedly "unprovoked" attack on Israel. compared Hamas to Russia during a NATO parliamentary session in Copenhagen.However, not only is such a point of view completely out of touch with reality, but it is extremely dangerous.given the Wall Street Journal's latest scoop , which has many basic problems (and was written by a reporter with a history of inventing stories ), that ties Iran, Israel's mortal enemy, to the military incursion. Meanwhile, the US is sending a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to defend Israel.We've been here before andIt should be noted that, of the most important US strategic installations that would warrant an immediate declaration of war, some of these are in Israel. It means that Washington has a fundamental interest in ensuring the continuity of Israeli sovereignty and would essentially defend it like its own territory. The growing escalations in the region, coupled with the delusion of moral purity, are inching the world closer to even more conflict at a time when Europe is already engulfed in war in Ukraine. Speaking to Red, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis pointed out thatfor the antecedent conditions that most of the world recognize as having led to this latest escalation - namely, the apartheid regime imposed on Palestinians -It's here that thegoes unnoticed while theare found deserving of invariable condemnation.Both morally and practically, such hypocrisy no longer makes sense. As I pointed out last year, the fact thatThe injustice against the Palestinian nation has become so obvious that public opinion in the West is moving against Israel, even if leaders remain blind to this fact. The reality, however, is that, as Chomsky pointed out, anyone who genuinely supports Israel would steer it in a direction where it ends its pursuit of foolhardy policies that both make itself less safe and shatter its public image. Friends tell friends the truth, after all, even if it hurts.It is no coincidence that Hamas launched its assault now, at a time when the military stocks of Western countries are depleted thanks to their collective support for the Ukrainian war effort.- yet, apparently, it is content with opening up its proxy wars to another new (and probably costly) theater.Consider, for example, that in the US alone,According to an estimate last month by the Century Foundation Why is Washington entering into another conflict when this is happening? Moreover, while the majority of the planet supports a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, why doesn't the West? The status quo is killing Arabs - and it's also harmful to Israelis, too. It should be noted that even some Israeli media, including the editorial board of Haaretz , have the good sense to state the obvious:At the same time, no one should celebrate the death of innocents. Civilians dying, whether Jews or Muslims, is a tragedy. But just because one is able to understand something at an analytical level and see past the most extreme interpretations does not imply that they endorse such behavior. That is to say that just because one has the courage to say that, yes, in fact, the current Israel-Gaza war was provoked does not mean that one endorses human suffering. Identifying the causes of conflict and stating them openly are, on the contrary, the first steps in resolving the problem.