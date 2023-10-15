© Money Sharma/AFP



The Kingdom reportedly put the US-brokered normalization plan on ice over Israel's bombardment of Gaza...Saudi Arabia has suspended plans to normalize relations with Israel amid the latter's ongoing war with Palestinian Hamas militants, Reuters reported on Friday. Backed by the US,Prior to Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, Saudi Arabia and Israel were drawing close toalthough the White House stressed that the precise terms had yet to be worked out.With Israeli warplanes continually bombing Gaza since Saturday and an invasion of the Palestinian enclave reportedly imminent, Saudi officials paused the deal to avoid setting off a wave of anger across the Muslim world, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to Riyadh.The sources stressed thataccording to the latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.Israel's heavy-handed response, including its imposition of a total siege on Gaza, has brought the country's Muslim neighbors closer together. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone on Wednesday, their first conversation since the two geopolitical rivals re-established diplomatic ties in a Chinese-brokered deal in March.Iranian state media said that the pair discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," while Saudi state media said that the prince promised to make "all possible efforts...to stop the ongoing escalation."which would have seen its two primary regional opponents drawn closer together, with one entering a formal alliance with the US. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also warned the entire Arab world against normalizing relations with the "Zionist regime" in Israel.Less than a week before Hamas' attack,that will "God willing, be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces throughout the region."