You have stolen the orchards of my ancestorsAl-Aqsa Flood that something "big" was coming from Hamas. Tel Aviv, its multi-billion dollar security apparatus and the IDF, "the strongest army in the world", chose to ignore it.
And the land that I cultivated
And you left nothing for us
Except for these rocks...
If I become hungry
The usurper's flesh will be my food.
- Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish
That configures two key vectors.
1) Tel Aviv get its "Pearl Harbor" pretext to implement a remixed "war on terror" plus a sort of Final Solution to the "Gaza problem" (already in effect).
2) The Hegemon abruptly changes the narrative away from the incoming, inevitable, cosmic joint humiliation of the White House and NATO in the steppes of Novorossiya - a strategic defeat that configures the previous humiliation in Afghanistan as a masked ball in Disneyland.
The total blockade of "human animals" (copyright Israeli Defense Ministry) in Gaza, in fact a civilian population of 2.3 million, has been imposed this past Monday. No food, no water, no fuel, no essential commodities.
That's a war crime and a crime against humanity, thrashing the four basic principles of the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC) - everything duly applauded or at best completely ignored by NATOstan and its assorted oligarch-controlled mainstream media.
Christians, Muslims, Jews and other ethnic groups lived peacefully in Palestine for centuries until the imposition of the racist Zionist Project - complete with all the Divide and Rule attributes of settler colonialism.
The Nakba is an old memory of 75 years ago. We are now way beyond apartheid - and entering total exclusion and expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.
In January 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu himself stressed, "the Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel."
Now, the IDF sent no less than an order to the UN to completely evacuate all residents of northern Gaza - 1.1 million people - to southern Gaza, close to Rafah, the only border crossing with Egypt.
This forced mass deportation of civilians would be the prelude to raze all of northern Gaza to the ground, coupled with expulsion and confiscation of ancestral Palestinian land - edging closer to a Zionist Final Solution.
Welcome to Sociopaths United
Netanyahu, a sociopath with a proven track record, can only get away with serial war crimes because of total support by the White House, the "Biden" combo and the State Department - not to mention inconsequential EU vassals.
We just witnessed a U.S. Secretary of State - a low-IQ functionary out of his depth on every single issue - going to Israel to support collective punishment "as a Jew as well".
He said his grandfather "fled pogroms in Russia" (that was in 1904). Then came the direct - Nazi - connection to "my stepfather survived Auschwitz, Dachau and Majdanek". Impressive, that's three concentration camps in a row. The secretary is obviously oblivious to the fact that the USSR liberated all three.
Then came the connection Russia-Nazis-Hamas. At least it's all clear.
Internally, Netanyahu is only able to stay as Prime Minister because of especially two rabid ultra-Zionist, racist, supremacist coalition partners. He named Itamar Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister and Bezalel Smotrich as Finance Minister - both de facto in charge of proliferating settlements all across the West Bank in industrial scale.
Smotrich has been on the record saying that "there is no such thing as Palestinians because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people".
Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, in record time, are on their way to double the settler population in the cantons across the West Bank from 500,000 to one million. Palestinians - de facto non-citizens - number 3.7 million. lllegal settlements - not formally approved by Tel Aviv - are popping up all across the spectrum.
In Gaza - where poverty hovers at 60% and youth unemployment is massive - UN agencies desperately warn of an impending humanitarian catastrophe.
Over 1 million people in Gaza, mostly women and children, depend on UN food assistance. Tens of thousands of kids go to UNRWA schools (UNRWA is the agency for Palestinian refugees).
Tel Aviv is now killing them - softly. At least 11 UNRWA workers have been killed this past week (including teachers, a doctor and an engineer), at least 30 kids, plus 5 members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent.
To top it all up, there's the Pipelineistan angle - as in stealing Gaza gas.
At least 60% of the vast gas reserves discovered in 2000 along the Gaza-Israel coastline legally belong to Palestine.
A key consequence of the Final Solution applied to Gaza translates as sovereignty over the gas fields switched to Israel - in yet another massive trampling of international law.
The Global Majority is Palestine
Amid the horrifying prospect of Israel depopulating the entire northern half of Gaza, live on TV and cheered on by hordes of NATOstan zombies, it's not far-fetched to consider the possibility of Turkiye, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and the Gulf monarchies joining together, at various levels, to create overwhelming pressure against the implementation of the Zionist Final Solution.
Virtually the whole Global South/Global Majority is with Palestine.
Turkiye, problematically, is not an Arab nation and has been too ideologically close to Hamas in the recent past. Assuming the current Netanyahu gang would engage in diplomacy, the possible best mediation team would be formed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egyptian diplomacy.
India has just stabbed itself in the head as a leader of the Global Majority: their leadership does seem to get a hard on when facing Israel.
Then there are the Big Sovereigns: the Russia-China strategic partnership.
Russia-Iran are themselves connected by a strategic partnership - including at all state of the art military levels. The Iran-Saudi rapprochement mediated and clinched by China has led, this week, to Mohammad bin Salman and Ebrahim Raisi on the phone, for the first time ever, coordinating their unwavering support to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Syria's Bashar al-Assad has just visited China, received with full honors.
China's trademark diplomatic sophistication - way beyond Al-Aqsa Flood - amounts to supporting legitimate Palestinian rights. The whole Arab world and the lands of Islam clearly feel it - while Israel and NATOstan are impervious to nuance.
With Russia we reach heavy metal territory. Earlier this week, Israel's ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, was finally received, after several attempts by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. It was Israel who practically begged for a meeting.
Bogdanov cut to the chase, bluntly: Ben Zvi was warned that the IDF plan to literally destroy Gaza, expel the indigenous population and practice the ethnic cleansing of those "human animals" was "fraught with the most devastating consequences for the humanitarian situation in the region."
That advances a quite possible scenario - whose consequences can be equally devastating: Moscow - in collaboration with Ankara - launching a Global South-supported blockade-busting operation against Israel.
It's no secret - apart from the modus operandi - that Putin and Erdogan have discussed a possible Turkish humanitarian naval convoy to Gaza, which would be protected from an Israeli attack by the Russian Navy out of its Tartous base in Syria and the Russian air Force out of Hmeimim. That would raise the stakes to unforeseen levels.
What's clear already is that the Hegemon proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and the Israeli "war on terror" remixed in Gaza are just parallel fronts of a single, horrifyingly evolving, global war.