Society's Child
Cheaters: Transgender cyclists take gold AND silver medals at Chicago women's race
The Daily Mail
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 18:11 UTC
Two transgender cyclists have taken the top spots on the podium at the Chicago CycloCross Cup after triumphing in a women's race.
Tessa Johnson, 25, won first place in the women's SingleSpeed while Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second in the race on October 7.
The transgender pair made headlines earlier this year for sweeping the competition at several women's races amid debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.
In the women's SingleSpeed race, Johnson took the gold and Williamson took silver, leaving only one biological female on the podium, Allison Zmuda, who won bronze.
Johnson also placed first in the women's Cat Half, winning $150 in prize money. Williamson placed fourth in that race, receiving a $75 prize.
The CycloCross Cup took place at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois from October 7 to 8, and held more than a dozen different competitions for men, women, and junior athletes.
On their website, the Chicago CrossCup said they welcome transgender athletes and that they follow USA Cycling's Transgender Athlete Participation policies, which allows participants in non-elite races to self-select their gender.
The race organisers said: 'The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive CycloCross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better.'
They noted: 'Discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, sportsball team affiliation, or any other stupid idea someone comes up with to belittle others will not be tolerated.'
Williamson and Johnson won the Racing-Athletic Relay Cross in Chicago on August 27 - competing under the team name 'TS-ESTRODOLLS' in reference to the female hormone estrogen.
Williamson appeared to compete in both men's and women's categories at the Sky Express Winter Criterium in March 2020, where she won first place racing against women but didn't place in the men's race comprised of 40 cyclists.
She has been racing in the women's category since at least 2017, winning 18 titles.
Williamson has also made headlines for her romantic life after rumors began circulating that she was in a 'throuple' with fellow transgender cyclist Austin Killips and a third unidentified individual.
Killips sparked widespread outrage after appearing to shove female CycloCross champion Hannah Arensman in a competition in December 2022 - who went on to quit the sport entirely after feeling transgender athletes were ruining the sport.
Afterwards, Ms Arensman said: 'I fully expect that in cycling, as a full-body contact sport, you're going to get hit at some point.
'But when you have someone born a man run into you, over 6ft tall, it's quite different. I tried to keep racing, not to let it get into my head at all. That one instance caught on video felt unnecessary, though.'
Ms Arensman left the sport entirely this year after losing a podium place to the trans rider.
'A guy, even if mediocre in the men's field, is more than capable of breaking records and making podiums in women's races,' she added.
On user said: 'What impressive men who can beat women with their testosterone.'
'And different muscle, bone, and ligament composition, greater lung capacity...etc,' said another.
'How bad are these men that they have to compete against women?' wrote another.
Nationwide, college and professional athletes are debating how to include transgender competitors in their sports.
Critics argue that trans women who've gone through male puberty likely retain a significant biological advantage over biological women, even if they've had surgery and are on hormone therapy.
Research into the topic continues.
Three captains of Roanoke College women's swim team revealed to DailyMail.com their 'demoralizing' struggle to try to convince trans student not to compete on their squad.
The student competed in the men's competition, took a year off to transition, and in September joined the women's team.
The group is demanding that colleges nationwide provide a 'blueprint' for dealing with such scenarios and argued they were left to fend for themselves.