© Corbis via Getty Images

A commission has urged Washington to drastically expand its nuclear arsenal.The US needs to urgently update and expand both its nuclear arsenal and the conventional military in order to face the combined might of Russia and China, the congressional Strategic Posture Commission argued in its final report published on Thursday."The United States and its allies must be ready to deter and defeat both adversaries simultaneously," the commission said . "The US-led international order and the values it upholds are at risk from the Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes."The report demands more of the B-21 stealth bombers and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The B-21 is still in development and is expected to enter service by 2027 at the earliest. The first two Columbia-class subs are under construction and are expected in 2030. The US Navy has planned to order 12, to replace the 18 Ohio-class boats currently in service.At a press event announcing the report, the commission's vice chair, retired Republican Senator Jon Kyl, argued that higher military spending is a small price to "hopefully preclude" a possible nuclear war, and that President Joe Biden and Congress need to "take the case to the American people" to spend more money.The only reason the commission did not argue for an immediate expansion of the US nuclear stockpile "is that the weapons production complex currently does not have the capacity to do so," the FAS noted, adding that there is no need for a nuclear arms race so long as the US has enough submarines to present a credible deterrent to a first strike by an adversary.