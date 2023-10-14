© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov



"Rising powers" are seeking to cast off the Western "dictat," the head of Russian foreign intelligence has said.The world is facing a "classic revolutionary situation" in international relations, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, claimed on Thursday.An ever-increasing number of "rising powers" want more independence in their foreign policy and are resisting the crumbling hegemony of the West, he added.According to Naryshkin, America's efforts have disrupted the peace process in Syria and exacerbated the situation in Afghanistan. They have also recently turned their eyes towards Africa, where they have allegedly encouraged various militant factions to launch attacks against the infrastructure in Mali and the Central African Republic, the Russian spy chief said, citing what he called "reliable information" in his agency's possession.The West openly hosts and supports various "separatist terrorist structures calling for subversion of the Russian state order and violation of its territorial integrity," the official said, naming the so-called 'Free Nations of Post-Russia' Forum among them."It is obvious to any sensible person that the manifestation of such ... desires would have led to Eurasia plunging into a horrible ethnic and religious conflict," Naryshkin said, calling it evidence of Washington's intent to "set the Eurasian continent on fire."The West is "playing with fire" and "the future of the world order is at stake," he warned, calling on "more responsible global and regional actors" to join their forces and coordinate their efforts to prevent destabilization instigated by the West and lead the world towards a multipolar world order.