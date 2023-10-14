© SAUL LOEB / AFP



The 2020 Abraham Accords were a time bomb that exploded in last week's Hamas assault.On Saturday morning, Jihadist group Hamas made the decision to attack Israel on an unprecedented scale, bombarding it with rockets and launching a ground invasion. Carnage, death and destruction ensued, with hundreds dead and thousands injured on both sides, including civilians, as Israel responded with a full-scale declaration of war and relentless bombardment of the Gaza strip.Conflict between Israel and Palestine is about as common as the sun rising in the East, but this time it is different, not only because of the frightening number of victims on both sides over just a few days, but because such conflicts have not constituted a formal war since 1973, and the legally recognized territory of Israel has not been invaded by an enemy since 1948. The stakes are huge, but one might question, how exactly did it come to this? Why is this happening now? And how does it relate to the broader context of not only the Middle East, but the world?The Abraham Accords are a peace initiative started in 2020 by the Trump administration that seeks to get Arab countries to unilaterally recognize the State of Israel, without West Jerusalem itself making any concessions regarding the issue of Palestinian statehood.The grander strategy, by extension, was to facilitate American hegemony over the Middle East, given Israel's very close relations with the US. Opposition to the US in the region has always gone hand-in-hand with opposition to Israel, be it through Arab nationalism (Syria, Saddam Hussein's Iraq and, historically, Gamal Abdel Nasser's Egypt) or Islamic fundamentalism (Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas).However, this strategy has failed on numerous counts. First, the changes in the global geopolitical landscape since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, as well as US competition with China, has madeThe US is still using unipolar-era sanction policies that are strategically redundant. Then, secondly, the US seems to have failed to account for how attempting to arbitrarily change the status quo in Israel's favor would culminate in armed resistance because Palestinians are effectively backed into a corner. These factors combined mean that the soil was fertile for a multipolar-era military conflict to emerge.The end result will be a proxy war with the US backing Israel, while Iran, among others, backs Hezbollah and Hamas. While there have been many instances of such proxy wars before, be it in Syria or Yemen, the difference in this one is that it is against Israel itself, therefore,Thus, the Palestinian cause will also wage a propaganda war that will force an 'us vs. them' binary on the region. This ultimately makes a quagmire for the US, whose position will take increasing damage the longer this goes on, especially as its military resources are overstretched with the conflict in Ukraine too.In conclusion, the Abraham Accords were a strategic mistake by the US that did not bring peace to the Middle East but fundamentally destabilized it and led to the biggest war Israel has been involved in since 1973.