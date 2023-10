Who's YOUR Nazi?

© News Forensics / Substack

...in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

Big lies and propaganda

© News Forensics / Substack

But it remained for the Jews, with their unqualified capacity for falsehood, and their fighting comrades, the Marxists, to impute responsibility for the downfall precisely to the man who alone had shown a superhuman will and energy in his effort to prevent the catastrophe which he had foreseen and to save the nation from that hour of complete overthrow and shame. By placing responsibility for the loss of the world war on the shoulders of Ludendorff they took away the weapon of moral right from the only adversary dangerous enough to be likely to succeed in bringing the betrayers of the Fatherland to Justice.

Fascism and culture

© News Forensics / Substack

But is the US any better?

Being America means never having to say you're sorry

© News Forensics / Substack

© News Forensics / Substack



© News Forensics / Substack

Notes from the Zoo

© News Forensics / Substack

© News Forensics / Substack

Most people misunderstand the concept of the Big Lie,Hitler did not invent the Big Lie -- it has been around in one form or another since the beginning of "civilization" (whatever that is!).This is what Hitler writes in Mein Kampf:Most people are taught that Hitler was advocating the Big Lie, as a way of promoting anti-Semitism. And that he used this technique to promote anti-Semitism in the Reich. That's choice (b) on your SAT.The facts, however, are different.Hitler felt that it was the Jews and Marxists who were using the Big Lie technique! And that he was a Truth Teller, countering big lies with a truth campaign, ironically borrowing techniques from Edward Bernays, an American Jew. How very American?Let us keep in mind that Bernays coined the term ". He understood that the two things were identical.Ah yes, when somebody tells you something you don't want to hear - they are lying.Where have we heard that before? 10 minutes ago? Isn't that what the Western mantra about "disinformation" and "misinformation" is all about?Thewas never Hitler - nor Stalin - Nor Mao. In fact, it was not a single person, butHitler's beliefs were of course also representative of his culture - not to mention of European and prewar American culture as a whole, especially in terms of anti-Semitism and Russophobia and racial superiority.As a result, Hitler got a lot of support initially across Europe and in the US.Churchill was no less racist than Hitler; he was an old-fashioned imperialist — and like America today — wanted to revive a declining empire. Also like the US, he didn't like competition.He did not care if his policies killed 3 million Indians or hundreds of thousands of civilians across Europe with terror bombings.Of course, Nazism was evil. In just four years. millions and millions of people died horribly as a result of Nazi policies.Since World War II, US empire building worldwide has led to an estimated 30 million deaths - although this number is disputed. It might be 10 million or 20 million - or more than 30 million. The number doesn't matter. It's a lot.The fact is that the peoples of the West while disavowing intention to kill, do kill. Gratuitously. In fact, they glory in it. 'Turns out I'm really good at killing people"" Barack ObamaThey are not so crass as to call women and children they drone to death in foreign countries "Untermenschen" - they call them "collateral damage". When you want to sanitize something really, really bad use a word that people have to look up in the dictionary.— and goes on and on and on. It has legs.Hitler's Reich limped. It was primitive and primitivistic. It didn't last long.Germany was one man — Hitler — using a typewriter. Atavistic. America is thousands of people with Ivy League degrees and office 2023 and Windows 12.Yes, the medium is the message.Hitler had only newspapers.Yet, despite all this, the US is declining, gradually losing control over the world and the ability to dominate that it built up over decades. Therefore, it is more and more desperate to convince the world of its infallibility and the necessity of American neoliberal hegemony.But that invisible Government that Bernays talked about is becoming visible. With inequality. it's hard to hide a Lamborghini — much less Hunter Biden's drugs and whores and corruption — or Joe's dementia.The US Has committed egregious crimes against humanity - and the world perceives that being "America" means never having to say you're sorry - because the hegemon thinks it is always right. And has no shame.Now, belatedly, images of dead children are beginning to tug at the heart — even when denied by the mind and the New York Times, which is America's frontal cortex.Why. why, why?Follow the money!"It's the economy stupid". The war with Russia began with sanctions because for the West, everything is about money."One nation under god". Which god? The Dollar?Might is right". "Rich is right."This is the madness of America.But there is no single person to blame — no Hitler. Rather, you must blame the Public — 300 million are so Little Fuhrers.Hitler had anti-Semitism. The Western world has Russophobia and Sinophobia. The Israelis have anti-Arabism. There is ultimately no difference. They are all attempts to dehumanize ethnicities. All Big LiesThe problem starts very, very young.We are brought up to think this way, The media do not so much create as pander to the narratives we learn in the cradle, kindergarten and grade school.Madness is not knowing reality.And when that happens, innocent people sometimes pay with their lives — whether it's kids in a school-shooting or young people killed at a rave in Israel. Or, women and children in Gaza, killed for no apparent reason.Right now, the Big Story is Israel and Hamas's attack. How much is true? How much is rumor? Was this attack — or counterattack? If you look at the mainstream media, it is impossible to know. Wait until the smoke clears. Search the Internet. Look for contradictions. Assume nothing. There will be lies of all sizes — big and small.What to believe? What to know?Some things of course are obvious.If you look at the stock market however, you will see that all of the military industrial companies in the US have posted huge gains. Cui bono?After I left home, my parents obtained a dog that I was told was half wolf, as a mate for my dog — still at home — who was the mid content Wolf dog. I now think that she (Sheena) was probably a cross with the coyote. She was very gentle and very shy — common characteristics in coyote dog hybrids. She had five puppies that turned into enormous dogs. This is what a coy dog looks like By contrast, this is what a Wolf dog hybrid looks like: Wolf dog hybrids are usually much bigger and can be much more difficult to handle. But neither hybrid is an ordinary dog and should not be regarded as such.Sheena's puppies were needless to say, a handful. They were in fact Coy Wolves which now dominate coyote populations in the Eastern US — a mixture of wolf, coyote, and dog. Very smart, very adaptable. Something new.