Most people misunderstand the concept of the Big Lie, first articulated by Hitler-- but best implemented by the United States, the UK and its allies today in the 21st century.
This is what Hitler writes in Mein Kampf:
...in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.Most people are taught that Hitler was advocating the Big Lie, as a way of promoting anti-Semitism. And that he used this technique to promote anti-Semitism in the Reich. That's choice (b) on your SAT.
The facts, however, are different.
Big lies and propaganda
Hitler felt that it was the Jews and Marxists who were using the Big Lie technique! And that he was a Truth Teller, countering big lies with a truth campaign, ironically borrowing techniques from Edward Bernays, an American Jew. How very American?
The goal is not to inform — but to persuade people to do things they would otherwise not do.
But it remained for the Jews, with their unqualified capacity for falsehood, and their fighting comrades, the Marxists, to impute responsibility for the downfall precisely to the man who alone had shown a superhuman will and energy in his effort to prevent the catastrophe which he had foreseen and to save the nation from that hour of complete overthrow and shame. By placing responsibility for the loss of the world war on the shoulders of Ludendorff they took away the weapon of moral right from the only adversary dangerous enough to be likely to succeed in bringing the betrayers of the Fatherland to Justice.Ah yes, when somebody tells you something you don't want to hear - they are lying.
Where have we heard that before? 10 minutes ago? Isn't that what the Western mantra about "disinformation" and "misinformation" is all about?
Fascism and culture
The greatest exponent of mass mind control was never Hitler - nor Stalin - Nor Mao. In fact, it was not a single person, but a political culture-- that of the US, which has taken fascism and propaganda to new levels with unprecedented powers of persuasion which the dictators of the past could only envy.
Hitler's beliefs were of course also representative of his culture - not to mention of European and prewar American culture as a whole, especially in terms of anti-Semitism and Russophobia and racial superiority.
As a result, Hitler got a lot of support initially across Europe and in the US.
Churchill was no less racist than Hitler; he was an old-fashioned imperialist — and like America today — wanted to revive a declining empire. Also like the US, he didn't like competition.
Of course, Nazism was evil. In just four years. millions and millions of people died horribly as a result of Nazi policies.
But is the US any better?
Since World War II, US empire building worldwide has led to an estimated 30 million deaths - although this number is disputed. It might be 10 million or 20 million - or more than 30 million. The number doesn't matter. It's a lot.
The fact is that the peoples of the West while disavowing intention to kill, do kill. Gratuitously. In fact, they glory in it. 'Turns out I'm really good at killing people"" Barack Obama
They are not so crass as to call women and children they drone to death in foreign countries "Untermenschen" - they call them "collateral damage". When you want to sanitize something really, really bad use a word that people have to look up in the dictionary.
In the end American fascism is in some ways worse than the Nazi version since it is more insidious — and goes on and on and on. It has legs.
Hitler's Reich limped. It was primitive and primitivistic. It didn't last long. The American Reich endures. It is postmodern and sophisticated.
Germany was one man — Hitler — using a typewriter. Atavistic. America is thousands of people with Ivy League degrees and office 2023 and Windows 12.
Yes, the medium is the message.
Hitler had only newspapers.
The American oligarchy, however, has TV, the Internet, Google, YouTube, Hollywood.
Yet, despite all this, the US is declining, gradually losing control over the world and the ability to dominate that it built up over decades. Therefore, it is more and more desperate to convince the world of its infallibility and the necessity of American neoliberal hegemony.
But that invisible Government that Bernays talked about is becoming visible. With inequality. it's hard to hide a Lamborghini — much less Hunter Biden's drugs and whores and corruption — or Joe's dementia.
Being America means never having to say you're sorry
The US Has committed egregious crimes against humanity - and the world perceives that being "America" means never having to say you're sorry - because the hegemon thinks it is always right. And has no shame.
Now, belatedly, images of dead children are beginning to tug at the heart — even when denied by the mind and the New York Times, which is America's frontal cortex.
Why. why, why?
Follow the money!
"It's the economy stupid". The war with Russia began with sanctions because for the West, everything is about money.
"One nation under god". Which god? The Dollar?
Might is right". "Rich is right."
This is the madness of America.
But there is no single person to blame — no Hitler. Rather, you must blame the Public — 300 million are so Little Fuhrers. It is the Public that put Hitler into power-- And it is the Public that is responsible for America's Forever Wars and the lies used to justify them.
Hitler had anti-Semitism. The Western world has Russophobia and Sinophobia. The Israelis have anti-Arabism. There is ultimately no difference. They are all attempts to dehumanize ethnicities. All Big Lies
The problem starts very, very young.
Madness is not knowing reality.
And when that happens, innocent people sometimes pay with their lives — whether it's kids in a school-shooting or young people killed at a rave in Israel. Or, women and children in Gaza, killed for no apparent reason.
What to believe? What to know?
Some things of course are obvious.
If you look at the stock market however, you will see that all of the military industrial companies in the US have posted huge gains. Cui bono?
