© RIA Novosti / Mikhail Metzel

Russia can use its position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to help resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani suggested during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.During the meeting, Putin argued that the conflict in Gaza ultimately stems from the fact that when the state of Israel was created, there was also a promise to establish a sovereign Palestinian state.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview on Wednesday that Russia can and will continue to play a role in settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and will maintain dialogue and an "equal distance" with both sides.Previously, Putin stated that the recent escalation in Gaza, which started with a surprise attack on Israeli territory by Hamas militants on Saturday, was ultimately down to failed US policies in the Middle East.Hamas, a Palestinian militant group which controls much of Gaza, launched 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' on Saturday, firing rockets and sending commandos deep into Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) responded by bombing Gaza and cutting off all of its utilities, as Israel made an official declaration of war.As of Wednesday afternoon, Israel had recorded at least 1,200 dead and 2,900 injured among its citizens. The Palestinian authorities in Gaza have recorded at least 1,055 dead and over 5,000 wounded since the outbreak of hostilities.