© Ashraf Amra / Anadolu via Getty Images

Egypt rejects any moves to create safe corridors for Gaza refugees, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing security sources. Cairo has nevertheless discussed the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave along with the US and other countries, the agency reported.According to Reuters' sources, Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the US have discussed the option of sending humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula under a geographically limited ceasefire.Egypt often becomes a key player in mediating the conflict between neighboring Israel and Palestine. On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said he hoped for a solution through negotiations that would "lead to a just peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state."According to Reuters sources, the Rafah crossing was closed on Wednesday morning after Egyptian warplanes patrolled the area overnight. On the same day, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli airstrikes had hit the Rafah border three times in 24 hours.On Saturday, Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls much of the Gaza Strip, started Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launching rockets and sending commandos deep into Israeli territory. In response, the Israel Defense Forces dropped bombs on Gaza and cut off the densely populated Palestinian enclave's water and electricity.