© Mahmoud Ajjour, Palestine Chronicle



© Al Jazeera



Al-Furqan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip is not a military base. But the Israeli army believe that many of the resident of the small area are supporters of Hamas. In Israeli military thinking, this made Furqan part of Gaza's 'terrorist infrastructure'.The Israeli military announced that its warplanes carried out raids on 450 targets in the Al-Furqan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.The Israeli army explained that dozens of its warplanes bombed more than 200 targets at Al-Furqan at night, making it the third attack in the last 24 hours.This brought the total number of targets throughout the neighborhood alone to more than 450.The army claimed in a statement carried by Anadolu news agency that the Al-Furqan neighborhood is a 'launchpad' for Hamas' activities against Israel, and bombing it is part of the continued attack on the movement's infrastructure.Since last Saturday, the Israeli occupation army has launched intensive raids on the Gaza Strip, which have left more than 900 dead and 4500 wounded, causing extensive destruction to residential buildings and vital facilities.