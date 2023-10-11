© Ukrainian presidential press service/AFP



"If international attention shifts away from Ukraine, one way or another, it will have consequences. The fate of Ukraine depends on the unity of the rest of the world."

"Russia was interested in triggering a war in the Middle East" to "undermine world unity" and "destroy freedom in Europe."

The Ukrainian president has visited NATO headquarters, concerned that the flow of Western help could be imperiled...has voiced concerns thatIn an interview with France 2 on Tuesday, he warned:He expressed hope that Washington would ensure continued assistance.Zelensky was visiting Romania on Tuesday, where he met. Speaking during a joint press conference,for the attack by the Palestinian militant movement. Russia "helped Hamas and is behind Hamas," he proclaimed without offering any specific evidence, referring instead to "signals" on social media.Earlier in the week, Zelensky stated that according to Ukrainian intelligence services:Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswomanmocked Zelensky's remarks, suggesting that they may have been fueled by substance abuse.On Wednesday, Zelensky made an unannounced visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, whereSpeaking to journalists alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky urged world leaders to go to Israel in a gesture of support to prevent further escalation:Some Western media reported that Iran may have been involved in the Hamas attack,Tehran has denied those claims.Last month, the US Congress declined to allocate money for Ukraine aid in a 45-day stopgap spending bill. The White House reportedly wants to include it in a package meant for Israel to overcome resistance from some lawmakers.The Zelensky government has rejected the idea of peace talks with Russia and seeks a military victory with Western help instead. Moscow has argued that the US and its allies are using Ukrainians as "cannon fodder" in a proxy war against Russia.