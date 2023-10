© Jon Elswick/AP



The measure could push pro-Israel Republicans to support new assistance for Kiev...Top White House officials are considering whether to include more Ukraine funding in an emergency aid package for Israel, multiple news outlets have reported. One staffer suggested the move would force "far-right" lawmakers to authorize additional aid for Kiev.Though President Joe Biden had already announced that military assistance was "on its way" to Israel following a surprise attack by Palestinian militants over the weekend, theLawmakers in both parties and senior administration officials have hinted thatunnamed sources told the Washington Post, NBC News and other outlets on Monday.Though no final decision has been made, one anonymous official told the Post thatwho vocally support Israel but are skeptical of continued aid to Ukraine. White House spokesman John Kirby, meanwhile, declined to say whether the two aid packages would be linked, only stating "We believe both are important."While debate over the aid is likely to be contentious,During a background briefing on Monday, a senior defense official told reporters that Washington could "continue our support both to Ukraine, Israel, and maintain our own global readiness," noting that the US has been able to meet "every request that our Israeli counterparts have made."according to US government statistics . Since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022,Both Republicans and Democrats have largely voiced support for Israel after the deadly Hamas attack early on Saturday morning, which has prompted harsh retaliation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and an intense bombing campaign on Gaza. More than 1,500 people have been killed on both sides of the conflict so far, while Palestinian fighters claim to have captured more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages during their raids.Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have evacuated their homes due to the violent flare-up, while the IDF has called on 300,000 reservists as it mobilizes for a larger conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was in a state of "war" as the attack unfolded, and said on Monday that the military response was "just getting started."