The Israel-Palestine crisis has increased the strain on Western arming of Ukraine, Foreign Policy magazine has reported...The war between Israel and Palestinian militant movement Hamasmeaning more uncertainty for Kiev, Foreign Policy magazine has reported citing anonymous sources.Ukraine was already experiencing issues with receiving additional weapons and funding for its counteroffensive against Russia, even before the surprise escalation of violence in the Middle East on Saturday.according to the outlet."We face a huge ammo shortage due to Ukraine," a German official told the magazine on condition of anonymity.Kiev has enjoyed unprecedented Western assistance for its military, but its failure to achieve significant gains during the summer counteroffensive and political turmoil in the US appear to have diluted support for its plans. Last month, the US Congress declined to include aid for Ukraine in a 45-day stopgap spending bill under pressure from Republican lawmakers.He claimed this week thatHe offered no proof of the allegations.In its report, titled 'What will Russia do with Gaza chaos?',Russia and Israel have a long-standing amicable relationship, with both sides recognizing each other's security concerns and the complexities of their respective positions.Moscow has mocked Zelensky's attempt to control the narrative regarding the Israel crisis. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that the intelligence he was citing had given the Ukrainian leader "the best kick he had in a long time.""Alles. The 'liberal fuhrer' look is no longer trending," she wrote on social media. "Or is the camo at the cleaner's? Love those 'tail wags dogs' publicity stunts."Washington has pledged military support for Israel as it retaliates against Gaza, claiming it can do so without compromising assistance for Ukraine or its global readiness. The White House is reportedly seeking to include Ukraine in an aid package for Israel to push it through Congress.