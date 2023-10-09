© Getty Images/Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency



Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said...amid intense fighting between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants. It comes after the Palestinian group launched a massive assault against Israel on Saturday, killing and wounding hundreds of people.Gallant said following an assessment meeting at the IDF Southern Command on Monday.he added, as quoted by the Times of Israel.the minister reportedly added, apparently referring to the Hamas militants who have taken control of parts of Gaza.Israel's chief military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, also stated on Monday that"It is possible there are still terrorists in the area," Hagari admitted, stating that clashes between the IDF and Hamas fighters have been isolated.The spokesman added thatto prevent more infiltrations by Palestinian fighters and thatMeanwhile, the IDF has said it is carrying out "widespread" airstrikes against a number of Hamas positions across Gaza.The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began early on Saturday, when the Palestinian resistance group launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border. Militants overran several military installations and infiltrated deep into Israeli territory, attacking multiple settlements and launching thousands of rockets.Troops have been redeployed en masse to the south of the country and a call-up of military reservists has been announced.