© Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



"Fighter jets attacked two operational infrastructures that were located in mosques and were used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terror against the state of Israel."

West Jerusalem has alleged that the militant group was using places of worship in Gaza to direct attacks...Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in an operational update early on Sunday, said:The IDF claimed that Hamas was using the holy sites and the civilian population of Gaza to evade Israel's response to the surprise attacks launched by the group on Saturday.against Hamas after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was at war with the militant group. In a televised address on Saturday night, he vowed to "take revenge for this black day" and turn all of the sites used by Hamas in Gaza into "ruins."" Netanyahu said. He urged civilians in the area to "get out of there now."The fighting began early on Saturday, when Hamas launched rockets into Israel and infiltrated villages in the southern part of the country. Local media reports said more than 300 Israelis had been killed, and nearly 1,600 were wounded. Dozens of Israeli civilians and troops were captured and taken to Gaza. Rocket attacks against Israel continued into Saturday night.according to the Gaza health ministry.Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri told Al Jazeera that the group had captured so many Israelis, including senior officers, that it expected to negotiate a prisoner swap for the release of the thousands of Palestinians incarcerated in Israel's jails.Al Jazeera showed a residential tower apparently being hit in an Israeli airstrike while one of its journalists was doing a live report from the scene in central Gaza City.