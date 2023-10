© Ohad Zwigenberg/AP



"As to our prisoners, I say, your freedom is looming large. What we have in hand will see you set free. The longer fighting continues, the higher the number of prisoners will become."

"Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known. We are in a war, and we will win it."

A senior leader of the militant group has told Al Jazeera that high-ranking officers are among its detainees...Hamas militants have reportedly captured so many Israeli soldiers, including high-ranking officers, thatHamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri told Al Jazeera on Saturday. He added that the captives will be used as leverage to force the release of Palestinians incarcerated in Israel:A public radio report indicated thatHamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, firing rockets from Gaza and deploying ground forces in several Israeli towns and military bases.By Sunday evening,according to official figures. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin vowed to retaliate, saying:The Israeli military responded with airstrikes in Gaza and claimed to have killed dozens of Palestinian militants trying to infiltrate the country by sea. Gaza's health ministry initially reported 198 deaths and over 1,600 injuries.Al Jazeera television showed a residential tower being hit by an air strike while one of its journalists was reporting live from the scene in central Gaza City.Hamas dubbed its major offensiveand said it was motivated by escalating Israeli attacks on Palestinians.Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said in a broadcast message to Palestinians. He called on Palestinians everywhere to join the fight.Nearly 5,200 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails and detention centers, according to an estimate by activist group Addameer