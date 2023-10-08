A reporter asked Biden after the president's speech on the September jobs report:
"Mr. President, you started your remarks today by saying it was 'good news today' with the economic report. Why do you think most people still don't feel positive or feel good news about the economy?"Biden responded:
"I think the people of 300-plus thousand people who just got jobs feel better about the economy. And look, I gotta choose my words here. You all are not the happiest people in the world, which you report. And I mean it sincerely. You get more legs when you report something is negative. I don't mean you're picking on me, it's just the nature of things. You turn on the television and there is not a whole lot about 'boy saves dog because he swims in the lake.' It's about 'somebody pushed the dog in the lake.'"While Biden continues to boast about the economy under his leadership, 61% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to July research from LendingClub, a financial services company. Seventy-five percent of U.S. adults think the economy is in a "fair" or "poor" state. About 16% of Americans believe the economy is getting better, while 56% of U.S. adults say the economy is getting worse, according to the YouGov Poll.
During the month of September, the U.S. added 336,000 nonfarm payroll jobs as the unemployment rate stayed at 3.8%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.
Biden told reporters Friday:
"If you just listen to what's going on around the world, there's reason for people to be concerned. There's reason for people to be concerned [with] what's going on with Russia. There's reason to be concerned with what's going on with other parts of the world. I think that the American people are smart as hell and know what their interests are.
"I think they know they are better off financially than they were before. That's a fact. And all that data, all that polling stuff shows they are more positive about the economy than they've been, more positive about jobs, et cetera."
