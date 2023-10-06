© Aleksandr Galperin / Sputnik

A stash of cocaine was discovered in the office of the private military company Wagner Group, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Wagner's boss, businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane crash in August, two months after staging a short-lived failed mutiny.The police and security officials raided properties belonging to Wagner shortly after Prigozhin's revolt. On June 23, Prigozhin announced that his troops would march on Moscow, but backed down the next day after reaching a deal with the authorities.Prigozhin and several of his close associates died on August 23, when his business jet crashed in western Russia.Putin previously praised Wagner fighters for their role in Russia's military operation in Ukraine. At the same time, he said in August that Prigozhin had made "serious mistakes," and that he had deceived his own men when instigating the mutiny.