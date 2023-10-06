Puppet Masters
Late Wagner boss Prigozhin had giant cocaine stash - Putin
RT
Thu, 05 Oct 2023 19:08 UTC
"We know that... the [Federal Security Service] found not only 10 billion [rubles] in cash in the company's [office] in St. Petersburg, but also 5 kilograms of cocaine," Putin explained during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.
The police and security officials raided properties belonging to Wagner shortly after Prigozhin's revolt. On June 23, Prigozhin announced that his troops would march on Moscow, but backed down the next day after reaching a deal with the authorities.
Prigozhin and several of his close associates died on August 23, when his business jet crashed in western Russia.
Speaking at the Valdai forum, Putin shared some of the findings of the investigation into the crash. "The head of the Investigative Committee has informed me recently that fragments of hand grenades were found in the victims' bodies," the president said. "There was no outside impact on the plane. It is now a confirmed fact."
The president added that the remains have not yet been examined for traces of drugs and alcohol. "I believe that such an examination should be made," he said.
Putin previously praised Wagner fighters for their role in Russia's military operation in Ukraine. At the same time, he said in August that Prigozhin had made "serious mistakes," and that he had deceived his own men when instigating the mutiny.
Interestingly my forefathers fought nazism, now we are crucified to allow English nazi government to raise the money to finance Ukrainian nazis...
Okay, this makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE! Having written my doctoral dissertation on Fuku, here are a few facts: 1. They filled the 1,000 tanks...
We have stone circles. From Stornaway Orkney’s and the mainland. Unlike the English version we didn’t need cranes to put them stone into position...
Interestingly because he is honest, moral, truthful, has integrity, leads for the benefit of his nation in culture spiritual aspirational...
Note to Demo(n)crats.......be careful what you wish for....