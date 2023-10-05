© Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev



The prosperity of the collective West is largely based upon the "pillage" of its colonies all around the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed.The president made the remarks on Thursday as he spoke during the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.After the end of the Cold War, the collective West, led by the US, has been striving to establish and maintain its global hegemony, Putin noted, adding that such efforts were bound to fail from the beginning.The ongoing global crisis is primarily a result of the "self-confidence" exhibited by the collective West and its refusal to take into account and even to hear the position of other international actors, Putin stated.