Politicians opt for change they say amounts to de facto ban on spyware but free speech campaigners dispute claim.An attempt to stop EU governments from being able to insert spyware on journalists' phones on the grounds of national security is "dead", campaigners have said after a vote in the European parliament on new media laws."When it comes to investigations related to the professional life and activity of journalists, this is a ban," Ramona Strugariu, the opinion rapporteur on the bill in parliament, said after the vote on Tuesday.But campaigners warned that even with safeguards, national security and police will be tempted to abuse the legislation without regard to journalists' sources."As strong as the legal safeguards are going to be, they are never going to be strong enough because that is what experience tells us, there are many examples across Europe where rights are abused," said Chloé Berthélémy, a senior policy adviser at European Digital Rights, an association of civil and human rights organisations.Strugariu said the "constructive criticism" from campaigners and the journalistic community made for stronger legislation and she was confident that MEPs now had "a good solid text" that would protect journalists.