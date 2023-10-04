There is a lack of strong evidence on the effectiveness of NPIs to reduce COVID-19 transmission, and for many NPIs, the scientific consensus shifted over the course of the pandemic.

The UKHSA concludes the evidence was "primarily based on modelling studies (100 out of 151 studies)

Whilst this body of evidence overall provides weak evidence in terms of study design (study designs at the lower end of the hierarchy of evidence such as cross-sectional studies are at higher risk of bias than studies at the higher end of the hierarchy of evidence such as RCT) and potentially in terms of study quality (although critical appraisal was not performed), the wider challenges of the pandemic should be acknowledged, including the limited resources that were available.

We did not perform a critical appraisal. Why? Because we didn't have the resources. This is an astounding statement; it means the UKHSA doesn't know how to do a critical appraisal.

It is also worth noting that the traditional evidence hierarchies and corresponding 'low level of evidence' and 'low or very low certainty' of the GRADE framework were developed to inform clinical practice where RCTs are feasible, and linear causal pathways are more often the norm.

Dr. Carl Heneghan is the Oxford Professor of Evidence Based Medicine and Dr. Tom Jefferson is an epidemiologist based in Rome who works with Professor Heneghan on the Cochrane Collaboration. This article was first published on their Substack, Trust The Evidence, which you can subscribe to here.

Stop Press: The BBC reports this morning that face coverings are now needed in clinical areas of three hospitals in Leicester: Leicester Royal Infirmary, the Leicester General, and Glenfield Hospital.