Tue, 03 Oct 2023 20:19 UTC
"We cannot keep on giving from our own stockpiles," the European source said as quoted on Monday. There may still be robust political support, but "we've given everything that will not endanger our own security."
The comment was made to Politico as part of its coverage of last week's International Industries Defense Forum in Kiev, during which the hosts went on a "charm offensive directed at weapons-makers," as explained in the report.
In a separate story on Tuesday, the outlet said that support for funding the Ukrainian government was "showing more cracks than ever."
The failure of the US Congress last week to allocate aid money in its stopgap budget, the election victory of former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who vowed to stop assistance to Ukraine on the campaign trail, and Kiev's ongoing diplomatic row with Poland all send "a chilling message."
The Ukrainian government expects to receive at least $42.8 billion from international donors next year, as outlined in its projected budget.
An expected fight over the EU's joint budget means that "no one dares to predict anything" at this point, a diplomatic source told the news outlet. Another diplomat said the "big elephant in the room" in Europe is the concern that Washington could abandon Ukraine.
The event in Kiev was part of its effort to ramp up domestic military production. Germany's Rheinmetall and the UK-based BAE have made some commitments to open production facilities in Ukraine. Kiev's goal is to become "an Israel in Europe - self-sufficient but with help from other countries," Daniel Vajdich, a Washington-based advocate for Ukraine, told Politico.
President Vladimir Zelensky floated the idea of paying for the proposed build-up with "confiscated Russian assets" when he spoke at the forum. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal indicated that the proposed plants would not be safe. He said 37 of Ukraine's own facilities have been damaged by Russian strikes.
Russian officials have stressed that foreign-funded arms manufacturing sites in Ukraine would be treated as legitimate military targets. Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, reiterated the policy during an interview on Monday.
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
Comment: Z doesn't know when to quit. Musk does +1
The first question i asked upon opening an account at a credit union.. the associate was not aware that big banks did this so she went and asked...
The lay of many lands is that home schooling is nigh on impossible because both parents are having to slave away to be able to survive.....
A brigade of German soldiers to a border state of Russia and a bunch of Canadian lawmakers giving two standing ovations to a former waffen ss...
I suppose the Germans want the new Russian tank models in the Reichstag, again.