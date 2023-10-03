© Getty Images / Sean Gallup



Germany and Lithuania are working on creating a road map for the deployment of a brigade of German soldiers to the Baltic state, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced in an interview with the news outlet ERR on Monday.In the recent interview, he explained that the move was being done in order to show "solidarity and responsibility in the East Wing."Pistorius said that there was still a lot to do before the soldiers could be deployed, but stated that Germany and Lithuania expect to have a road map and a clear picture on how to proceed by the end of November or early December."For example, infrastructure. We need barracks, warehouses, training areas, in addition to civilian infrastructure for military families. This is a serious challenge for Lithuania, but also for us.Pistorius stressed that German soldiers who go to Lithuania as part of this unit must do so voluntarily, and that Berlin must find a way to persuade servicemen and their families to go live in another country. Germany plans to look at the experience of the US and UK for how to create the necessary conditions, the minister said.In June, Germany signed its first ever National Security Strategy which, citing the Ukraine conflict, described Russia as the "greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area" and a force that poses a risk to both the regional and global order.