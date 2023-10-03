© AFP/Hannibal Hanschke



Ukraine was previously angered by the billionaire's refusal to allow the use of Starlink for a planned attack on Crimea...SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ridiculed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky over his demands for more financial support from the US and its allies amid the conflict with Russia.Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) social media platform on Sunday,The post had already gained more than 25 million views and over 350,000 likes at the time of writing.The 'stressed guy' meme features an image of a male student whose neck and forehead are bulging with veins while he sits beside a girl in a classroom. The picture is commonly shared for humorous descriptions of frustrating or uncomfortable situations.Musk's post comes after Zelensky attempted to drum up more support from the US during a visit to Washington in September. According to US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Ukrainian president told him thatThe administration of US President Joe Biden has provided Kiev with aroundsince the beginning of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.struck by Congress late on Saturday which allowed the US to avoid a federal government shutdown.who was among the Republicans to oppose the Biden administration's request to allocate $6 billion more to Ukraine,The Zelensky government considered Musk among its backers early in the conflict with Russia, when SpaceX donated $80 million worth of Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine. Kiev's forces have relied heavily on the system for communications.However, the billionaire was involved in a spat with Ukrainian officials and social media users last October after he proposed a peace plan to settle the conflict. Musk suggested that Russia should "redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision," while Ukraine would commit to neutrality and drop its claim to Crimea. Four former Ukrainian regions voted to join Russia a year ago, while Crimea held a similar referendum in 2014 after a Western-backed coup in Kiev.Zelensky reacted to the idea by launchingKiev's then ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, went further byA few days after the row, the Ukrainian military reportedly began experiencing problems with Starlink services.Musk's biography by historian Walter Isaacson, which came out in September, described an incident last autumn in which the billionaire allegedly told his engineers to shut down satellite internet coverage in Crimea amid an attempted Ukrainian drone assault on the Russian peninsula. According to Isaacson, the tech entrepreneur concluded thatUkrainian presidential aideclaimed thatwith his decision, which he said was the result of