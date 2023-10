© Vano Shlamov/AFP



"The accusations against CANVAS are false and fundamentally mischaracterize the goals of our assistance to Georgia. US aid to Tbilisi has always been transparent."

"To deliver training to mothers advocating for better cancer treatments for children, and to people advocating for the rights of elderly citizens in their communities. The US will "continue to support Georgian organizations who support people to secure the future they determine and deserve."

Georgia has raised the alarm over USAID-funded 'violent uprising' activists...The Georgian government said on Monday it hadThe head of the ruling party explained that he is seeking an explanation from Washington. The US embassy in Tbilisi didn't deny bankrolling the outfit, but said its activities were about supporting Georgian democracy.According to Georgia'sarrived in Georgia last week and met with local activists at a Tbilisi hotelThe "destructive and illegal actions" wouldusing techniques such as roadblocks and setting up protest encampments in front of government buildings, the SUS said. CANVAS activists also showed examples from Serbia onaccording to the security agency.When questioned by the SUS on September 29, Sinisa Sikman, Jelena Stoisic, and Slobodan Djinovic allegedly "tried to disguise the real reason for their stay in Georgia" and provided testimonies that contradicted evidence obtained by the investigators. The trio left Georgia the following day.Commenting on the SUS report, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze told local media on Monday that the US should explain why it is funding possible unrest in Georgia.In a statement later in the day,The embassy added thatCANVAS stands forand its mission is to "advocate for the use of nonviolent resistance in the promotion of human rights and democracy," according to the group's website A similar "color revolution" overthrew the Georgian government in 2003, with former Otpor activists coaching the Georgian copycat group Kmara. After the 2004 'Orange Revolution' in Ukraine,